Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.740 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 576,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,878. The firm has a market cap of $636.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

