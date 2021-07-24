Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of ETH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 576,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,878. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $636.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

