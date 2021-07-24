Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 2,628,101 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of £562.40 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

