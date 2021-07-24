Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Acquires £9,914.40 in Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Wendy Pallot purchased 972 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Shares of LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Friday. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -941.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.24.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.