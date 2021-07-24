EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE EVTC opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.
In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
