EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.