Exeedme (XED) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $218,865.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars.

