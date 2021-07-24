Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from the implementation of new electric rates and cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve resilience of its system. It has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Exelon's strong cash flow allows it to distribute dividend. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme cold weather in its service territories adversely impacted the company’s performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

