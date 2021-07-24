eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 2,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $732,200.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

