extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $598,523.39

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $598,523.39 and $208,101.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,917.11 or 0.99933920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.01194757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00374940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00410951 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051689 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

