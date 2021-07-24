FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $345.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.