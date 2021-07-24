Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is Untitled Investments LP’s 8th Largest Position

Untitled Investments LP lifted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 6.3% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,275,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTCH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,463. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.