Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,469,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,067 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $77,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $47.54 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

