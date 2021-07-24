FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Lowered to $46.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective cut by Truist from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

