FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 54.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 454,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

