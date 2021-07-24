FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 197,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $40.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedNat (FNHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.