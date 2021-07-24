Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $586.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.