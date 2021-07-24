Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 1,660 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $625.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

