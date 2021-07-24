Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

