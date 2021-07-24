Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.