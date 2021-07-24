Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Shares of FB opened at $369.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $375.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

