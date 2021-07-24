Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.20. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4753749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.