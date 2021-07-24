Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 276,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,075,930 shares.The stock last traded at $35.84 and had previously closed at $36.88.

The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

