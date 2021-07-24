Financial Analysis: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amgen and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 9 14 0 2.48 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $256.19, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 28.16% 93.84% 14.85% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 5.60 $7.26 billion $16.60 14.92 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,350.68 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats Genetic Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

