Financial Review: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AptarGroup and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 4 4 0 2.50 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $154.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Latham Group has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.93 billion 3.06 $214.04 million $3.64 37.43 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.13% 14.27% 6.52% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AptarGroup beats Latham Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active packaging products. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

