Financial Survey: Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) & Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amarantus BioScience and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 134.20%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Profitability

This table compares Amarantus BioScience and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.26% -54.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarantus BioScience and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 2,067.18 -$51.34 million ($1.90) -2.37

Amarantus BioScience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Amarantus BioScience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

