First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.79. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

