First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post sales of $27.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

