First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FCCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. Analysts predict that First Community will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

