First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

First Hawaiian has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.