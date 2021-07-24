First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.79. 632,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

