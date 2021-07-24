First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

