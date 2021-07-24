First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on First National Financial (TSE:FN) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FN. National Bankshares upped their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.17.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$49.53 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.37 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.32.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.