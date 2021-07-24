First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44.

