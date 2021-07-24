First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

