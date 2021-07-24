First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.15. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 260,061 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 125,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

