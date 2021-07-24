FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 96484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

