Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE PFD opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

