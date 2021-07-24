Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSE PFD opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
