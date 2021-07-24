Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny Sells 5,184 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

