Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 376.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.51 and a fifty-two week high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

