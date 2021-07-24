Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 867.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,590 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.97% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 142,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000.

Shares of CBON stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.