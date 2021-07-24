Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XITK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $225.80 on Friday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $265.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01.

