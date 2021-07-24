Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 10,233 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $239.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

