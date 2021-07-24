Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,157,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,208,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

