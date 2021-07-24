Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOL. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,713,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $28.95.

