Flow Trading Up 28.6% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Flow has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $767.51 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.39 or 0.00063815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00103629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.59 or 1.00427501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.