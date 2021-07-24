FORA Capital LLC Has $53,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 132.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

