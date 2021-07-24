FORA Capital LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,059. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

