FORA Capital LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

