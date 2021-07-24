FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Viasat by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

