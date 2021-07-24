Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Purchased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Forma Therapeutics makes up 3.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 2.98% of Forma Therapeutics worth $39,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 160,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,746. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.